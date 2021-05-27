Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kidnapping of Roman Protasevich will force pariah Belarus more firmly into Russia's orbit

By Liana Semchuk, PhD Candidate in Politics, University of Oxford
The taking of journalist Roman Protasevich from a commercial airline flight has further estranged Belarus from an outraged west and will force the country deeper under the influence of an increasingly powerful Russian Federation.

Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega were detained at Minsk airport after a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania was forced to make an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital on May 23.

The incident sparked widespread backlash from…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


