Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Ukraine Airline Victims’ Families Harassed, Abused

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image People hold placards with images of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752, which Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot down near Tehran, marking its first anniversary, in Toronto, Canada, January 8, 2021. © 2021 REUTERS/Carlos Osorio (Beirut) – Iranian authorities have engaged in a campaign of harassment and abuse against families of people killed in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 in January 2020, Human Right Watch said today. On April 6, 2021, Iranian authorities announced that they had indicted…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ "We welcome opening of criminal investigation in Lithuania in response to our complaint against Lukashenko" RSF says
~ Growing human embryos in the lab and why scientists just tweaked the rules – podcast
~ Dominic Cummings: look closely to see the traps he is setting
~ Why hurricanes devastate some places over and over again – a meteorologist explains
~ Teachers in South Central LA who had personal ties to the neighborhood made better connections with students
~ 'WandaVision' echoes myths of Isis, Orpheus and Kisa Gotami to explain how grief and love persevere
~ Local newspapers can help reduce polarization with opinion pages that focus on local issues
~ Colombian city beset by crime declares 'Black Lives Matter'
~ Why do women still get judged so harshly for having casual sex?
~ Veterans took an especially bad hit during the pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter