Romania: In an open letter, RSF and ActiveWatch denounce judicial pressures on investigative journalists following a complaint from a Bucharest district mayor

By paulinea
NewsBased on a criminal complaint filed without any evidence, Romanian prosecutors have started to interrogate journalists who reported on irregularities related to public procurement. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and its Romanian partner organisation warn against a dangerous precedent with a possible chilling effect on journalists and demand an internal investigation on the prosecutors’ treatment of the complaint.                                                                                                                                                    May 27, 2021


© Reporters without borders -


