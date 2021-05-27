Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

To what extent are we ruled by unconscious forces?

By Magda Osman, Reader in Experimental Psychology, Queen Mary University of London
Sometimes when I ask myself why I’ve made a certain choice, I realise I don’t actually know. To what extent we are ruled by things we aren’t conscious of? – Paul, 43, London

Why did you buy your car? Why did you fall in love with your partner? When we start to examine the basis of our life choices, whether they are important or fairly simple ones, we might come to the realisation that we don’t have much of a clue. In fact, we might even wonder whether we really know our own mind, and what goes on in it outside of our conscious awareness.

Luckily, psychological…


© The Conversation


