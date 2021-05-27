Tolerance.ca
From Grace Tame to Craig Foster: distinguished public figures but no politicians in a telling 2021 Archibald shortlist

By Joanna Mendelssohn, Principal Fellow (Hon), Victorian College of the Arts, University of Melbourne. Editor in Chief, Design and Art of Australia Online, The University of Melbourne
A politician-free year to celebrate the centenary of the Archibald Prize includes plenty of artists' portraits and some notable change makers.


