Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vital Signs: a bounce-back in investment holds open the possibility of very good news

By Richard Holden, Professor of Economics, UNSW
Share this article
Private business investment is one of the key drivers of economic growth.

Business investment in equipment (and even in buildings) drives productivity, which the Nobel Prize winning economist Paul Krugman famously observed

isn’t everything, but in the long run it is almost everything

As he put it, a country’s ability to improve its standard of living over time “depends almost entirely on its ability to raise its output per worker”.

Which is why one of the forecasts in this month’s budget stood out.

The budget…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Climate change will cost a young Australian up to $245,000 over their lifetime, court case reveals
~ West Papua is on the verge of another bloody crackdown
~ Australia Post inquiry: some hard punches, but no delivery on the bigger picture
~ From Grace Tame to Craig Foster: distinguished public figures but no politicians in a telling 2021 Archibald shortlist
~ What's the 'Indian' variant responsible for Victoria's outbreak and how effective are vaccines against it?
~ In a landmark judgment, the Federal Court found the environment minister has a duty of care to young people
~ Parents of detained journalist plea for assistance to free their son
~ Parents of detained journalist plea for assistance to free their son
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Katy Gallagher on the battle to hold the government to account
~ Trinidad and Tobago loses two cultural icons on the same day
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter