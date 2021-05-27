What's the 'Indian' variant responsible for Victoria's outbreak and how effective are vaccines against it?
By Fiona Russell, Senior Principal Research Fellow; paediatrician; infectious diseases epidemiologist, The University of Melbourne
John Hart, Clinical researcher, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Katherine Gibney, Senior research fellow, The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity
The COVID-19 variant responsible for Victoria's latest outbreak is one of three Indian variant sub-types, which spreads more easily than the original strain. Here's what we know so far.
- Thursday, May 27, 2021