Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In a landmark judgment, the Federal Court found the environment minister has a duty of care to young people

By Laura Schuijers, Research Fellow in Environmental Law, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
The court described climate change as 'the greatest inter-generational injustice ever inflicted by one generation of humans upon the next'.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Climate change will cost a young Australian up to $245,000 over their lifetime, court case reveals
~ West Papua is on the verge of another bloody crackdown
~ Australia Post inquiry: some hard punches, but no delivery on the bigger picture
~ From Grace Tame to Craig Foster: distinguished public figures but no politicians in a telling 2021 Archibald shortlist
~ Vital Signs: a bounce-back in investment holds open the possibility of very good news
~ What's the 'Indian' variant responsible for Victoria's outbreak and how effective are vaccines against it?
~ Parents of detained journalist plea for assistance to free their son
~ Parents of detained journalist plea for assistance to free their son
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Katy Gallagher on the battle to hold the government to account
~ Trinidad and Tobago loses two cultural icons on the same day
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter