Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Behind moves to regulate breastmilk trade lies the threat of a corporate takeover

By Julie P. Smith, Honorary Associate Professor, Australian National University
Mathilde Cohen, George Williamson Crawford Professor of Law, University of Connecticut
Tanya M. Cassidy, International Convenor, School of Nursing, Psychotherapy and Community Health, Dublin City University
Share this article
New European laws aimed at regulating trade in human milk products could be used to target person-to-person sharing of milk for babies.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Parents of detained journalist plea for assistance to free their son
~ Parents of detained journalist plea for assistance to free their son
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Katy Gallagher on the battle to hold the government to account
~ Trinidad and Tobago loses two cultural icons on the same day
~ Yemen: Detainees tortured and arbitrarily detained for years then forced into exile upon release
~ Thailand: Child Prosecuted for Insulting Monarchy
~ Bashar al-Assad votes braving Western recriminations
~ German cars and water shortage in Guinea
~ Parents of detained journalist plea for assistance to free their son
~ 'More than a word’: Practicing reconciliation through Indigenous knowledge-sharing in tourism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter