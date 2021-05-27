Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New global guidelines for stem cell research aim to drive discussions, not lay down the law

By Megan Munsie, Head Ethics, Education & Policy in Stem Cell Science and Convener of Stem Cells Australia, The University of Melbourne
Melissa Little, Theme Director, Cell Biology, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
The International Society for Stem Cell Research's newly released guidelines aim to address new ethical challenges posed by stem cell advances such as model embryos and human-monkey hybrid embryos.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


