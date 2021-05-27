Tolerance.ca
Non-university educated white people are deserting left-leaning parties. How can they get them back?

By Adrian Beaumont, Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Recent elections in Australia, the US and the UK have seen left-leaning parties lose votes among non-university educated whites. One way to win them back might be to disassociate from 'elite' opinion.


