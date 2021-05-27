Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Katy Gallagher on the battle to hold the government to account

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
When Katy Gallagher joined the podcast this week, she was running between sessions of Senate estimates.

Among other issues, she and other Labor senators pressed (with mixed results) for answers about the handling of the Brittany Higgins matter.

Gallagher has another role in the pursuit of accountability. As Chair of the Senate’s Select Committee on COVID-19, she’s spearheading the quest for detail on what the government is doing on both the health and economic fronts.

As shadow minister for finance, she’s also been vocal in the opposition’s attack on the budget…


