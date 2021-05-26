Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan’s Arms Embargo Still Crucial for Civilian Protection

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Personnel of the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF) take part in a drill at their barracks in Rejaf, South Sudan, on April 26, 2019. © 2019 Lex McBride/AFP via Getty Images The United Nations Security Council should renew an arms embargo on South Sudan this week along with travel bans and asset freezes on designated government officials. With attacks on civilians and aid workers in South Sudan rising, the arms embargo – which expires May 31 – remains a crucial brake on further abuses. The government argues that lifting the arms embargo will be key to assembling…


© Human Rights Watch -


