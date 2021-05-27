Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Child Prosecuted for Insulting Monarchy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Thanakorn Phiraban speaking at a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, October 2020. © 2020 Private (New York) – Thai authorities should immediately and unconditionally drop insulting the monarchy and other politically motivated charges against children who peacefully express their opinions, Human Rights Watch said today. On May 24, 2021, the Central Juvenile and Family Court informed 17-year-old Thanakorn Phiraban that he has been indicted on lese majeste (insulting the monarchy) charges related to his speech at a pro-democracy rally on December 6, 2020, in Bangkok. Under…


© Human Rights Watch -


