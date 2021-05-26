Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the Arab Spring changed the Middle East and North Africa forever

By Mohamed-Ali Adraoui, Chercheur, London School of Economics & Membre du Panel international sur la sortie de la violence, Fondation Maison des Sciences de l'Homme (FMSH)
Share this article
Ten years after people rose up against their leaders in country after country around the Middle East and North Africa, from Tunisia to Egypt, Yemen and Bahrain, what can we say about how society, politics and religion have changed in the region?

To put it mildly, the social, cultural, religious, political and strategic events that history will remember as the “Arab Spring” sent a shockwave across an entire region. Today, the legacy of this chain of events is contested and to an extent still uncertain, but one thing is clear: the conditions for engaging in politics in these countries…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Inside Mali’s coup within a coup
~ Engine No. 1's big win over Exxon shows activist hedge funds joining fight against climate change
~ Biden’s budget: Why investing in innovation is crucial to reach US climate goals
~ How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?
~ Australia's threatened species plan sends in the ambulances but ignores glaring dangers
~ Australia is building a billion-dollar arms export industry. This is how weapons can fall in the wrong hands
~ How early Australian settlers drew maps to erase Indigenous people and push ideas of colonial superiority
~ Climate policy that relies on a shift to electric cars risks entrenching existing inequities
~ To protect ocean environments, 'good enough' might be the best long-term option
~ COVID vaccine weekly: both vaccine doses needed for good protection against B16172 variant
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter