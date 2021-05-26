Australia's threatened species plan sends in the ambulances but ignores glaring dangers
By Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, Centre for Integrative Ecology, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Ayesha Tulloch, DECRA Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Don Driscoll, Professor in Terrestrial Ecology, Deakin University
Saving our threatened species shouldn't be seen as a cost, but rather a very savvy investment to ensure the support systems sustaining life on Earth remain intact.
- Wednesday, May 26, 2021