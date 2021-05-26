Climate policy that relies on a shift to electric cars risks entrenching existing inequities
By Alistair Woodward, Professor, School of Population Health, University of Auckland
Kirsty Wild, Senior Research Fellow, Public Health, University of Auckland
Rhys Jones, Senior Lecturer in Māori Health, University of Auckland
Electric cars are being touted as the best way to reduce emissions from transport. But a climate policy that relies on individuals paying for new technology runs the risk of aggravating inequities.
