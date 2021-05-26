Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To protect ocean environments, 'good enough' might be the best long-term option

By Anastasia Quintana, Postdoctoral Research Fellow of Social, Behavioral, and Economic Sciences, University of California Santa Barbara
Alfredo Giron Nava, André Hoffmann Fellow, Stanford University
Share this article
In the design of marine protected areas, new research suggests that it might be better to start small in order to gain local trust and support that leads to larger long-term benefits.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID vaccine weekly: both vaccine doses needed for good protection against B16172 variant
~ Pasha 108: Some good news in the fight against hepatitis C in Africa
~ COVID-19 budget pressures threaten curiosity-driven science. That's a bad thing
~ How pots, sand and stone walls helped us date an ancient South African settlement
~ Delay in sending regional forces to Mozambique could exact a high price
~ Africa's free trade area offers great promise. But only if risks are managed with resolve
~ Why hatred should be considered a contagious disease
~ Fish farms transmit viruses to endangered wild Pacific salmon, new evidence shows
~ Racism & the Americanization of Canadian history: Why we shouldn't look at ourselves through a U.S. lens
~ Cash, COVID-19 and church: How pandemic skepticism is affecting religious communities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter