Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pasha 108: Some good news in the fight against hepatitis C in Africa

By Ozayr Patel, Digital Editor
Share this article
Globally, there are around 71 million people with hepatitis C. In Africa, more than 10 million people are infected with the virus.

The new oral therapies that have been developed to treat hepatitis C are much more effective and easier to take than the previous injections, and have fewer side effects.

In high-income countries, these drugs are known to work well. But the number of strains of the virus is limited in those countries. So it wasn’t known how useful the new drugs would be to treat other strains, mostly found in low-income countries. Over time the virus has become…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ To protect ocean environments, 'good enough' might be the best long-term option
~ COVID vaccine weekly: both vaccine doses needed for good protection against B16172 variant
~ COVID-19 budget pressures threaten curiosity-driven science. That's a bad thing
~ How pots, sand and stone walls helped us date an ancient South African settlement
~ Delay in sending regional forces to Mozambique could exact a high price
~ Africa's free trade area offers great promise. But only if risks are managed with resolve
~ Why hatred should be considered a contagious disease
~ Fish farms transmit viruses to endangered wild Pacific salmon, new evidence shows
~ Racism & the Americanization of Canadian history: Why we shouldn't look at ourselves through a U.S. lens
~ Cash, COVID-19 and church: How pandemic skepticism is affecting religious communities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter