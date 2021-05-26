Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How pots, sand and stone walls helped us date an ancient South African settlement

By Ruby-Anne Birin, DPhil student in Archaeological Science, University of Oxford
Alex Schoeman, Associate professor, School of Geography, Archaeology and Environmental Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
Mary Evans, Senior Lecturer in Physical Geography and Geochronology, University of the Witwatersrand
Share this article
We now know that Bokoni Phase I was built as early as the 15th century – before the arrival of European colonisation or trade.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ To protect ocean environments, 'good enough' might be the best long-term option
~ COVID vaccine weekly: both vaccine doses needed for good protection against B16172 variant
~ Pasha 108: Some good news in the fight against hepatitis C in Africa
~ COVID-19 budget pressures threaten curiosity-driven science. That's a bad thing
~ Delay in sending regional forces to Mozambique could exact a high price
~ Africa's free trade area offers great promise. But only if risks are managed with resolve
~ Why hatred should be considered a contagious disease
~ Fish farms transmit viruses to endangered wild Pacific salmon, new evidence shows
~ Racism & the Americanization of Canadian history: Why we shouldn't look at ourselves through a U.S. lens
~ Cash, COVID-19 and church: How pandemic skepticism is affecting religious communities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter