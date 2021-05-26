Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fish farms transmit viruses to endangered wild Pacific salmon, new evidence shows

By Gideon Mordecai, Liber Ero Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Medicine, University of British Columbia
Share this article
Pacific salmon are foundation species to British Columbia’s coastal ecosystem, and have been a key source of nutrients and energy to some of Canada’s most iconic species, including bears and killer whales, for thousands of years. More recently, they have shared their waters with net pens filled with non-native Atlantic salmon that are being farmed for food.

Some wild Pacific salmon populations have been in sharp decline since the early 1990s. For example, more than half of all Chinook salmon populations in…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ To protect ocean environments, 'good enough' might be the best long-term option
~ COVID vaccine weekly: both vaccine doses needed for good protection against B16172 variant
~ Pasha 108: Some good news in the fight against hepatitis C in Africa
~ COVID-19 budget pressures threaten curiosity-driven science. That's a bad thing
~ How pots, sand and stone walls helped us date an ancient South African settlement
~ Delay in sending regional forces to Mozambique could exact a high price
~ Africa's free trade area offers great promise. But only if risks are managed with resolve
~ Why hatred should be considered a contagious disease
~ Racism & the Americanization of Canadian history: Why we shouldn't look at ourselves through a U.S. lens
~ Cash, COVID-19 and church: How pandemic skepticism is affecting religious communities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter