Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Racism & the Americanization of Canadian history: Why we shouldn't look at ourselves through a U.S. lens

By Azra Rashid, Visiting Research Fellow, Gender and Cultural Studies, University of Sydney
Share this article
On April 20, a jury in Minnesota found Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. Following the verdict, Canadian media was filled with extensive coverage and endless analyses…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ To protect ocean environments, 'good enough' might be the best long-term option
~ COVID vaccine weekly: both vaccine doses needed for good protection against B16172 variant
~ Pasha 108: Some good news in the fight against hepatitis C in Africa
~ COVID-19 budget pressures threaten curiosity-driven science. That's a bad thing
~ How pots, sand and stone walls helped us date an ancient South African settlement
~ Delay in sending regional forces to Mozambique could exact a high price
~ Africa's free trade area offers great promise. But only if risks are managed with resolve
~ Why hatred should be considered a contagious disease
~ Fish farms transmit viruses to endangered wild Pacific salmon, new evidence shows
~ Cash, COVID-19 and church: How pandemic skepticism is affecting religious communities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter