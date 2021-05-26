Tolerance.ca
With COVID-19 cases surging, Nepal asks global community for urgent vaccine help

By Katharine Rankin, Professor and Associate Chair, Department of Geography and Planning, University of Toronto
David Citrin, Affiliate Assistant Professor, Departments of Global Health and Anthropology, University of Washington
Galen Murton, Assistant Professor of Geographic Science, James Madison University
Sienna Craig, Associate Professor of Anthropology, Dartmouth College
The COVID-19 cases are surging in Nepal, potentially surpassing India's reproduction rate, but the country is out of vaccines. Global aid could help with one of the worst health crisis in South Asia.


© The Conversation -


