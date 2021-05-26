Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US journalist held in Yangon prison notorious for torture

By asie2
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is alarmed and outraged by US journalist Danny Fenster’s arrest he was about to leave Myanmar on 24 April and calls for his immediate and unconditional release. Colleagues think he is being held incommunicado in Yangon’s Insein prison, where journalists are often mistreated and tortured. The managing editor of the news magazine Frontier Myanmar, Fenster was arrested for no apparent reason at Yangon International Airport as he was about to board a flight to the United State


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Culture wars uncovered: most of UK public don't know if 'woke' is a compliment or an insult
~ Garden bird feeders are boosting blue tit numbers – but leaving other species hungry
~ How 'allyship' can make LGBT+ staff feel less excluded in the work place
~ To what extent are we are ruled by unconscious forces?
~ How urban planning plays a role in Israel-Palestine
~ Islamophobia in the Conservative party: key points from the inquiry on discrimination
~ Outrageous Crackdown on Freedom of Expression Continues in Belarus
~ Does COVID really affect your heart?
~ We tracked male honeybees for two years to find out where they look for sex
~ Support is growing for a universal basic income – and rightly so
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter