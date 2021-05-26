Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Culture wars uncovered: most of UK public don't know if 'woke' is a compliment or an insult

By Bobby Duffy, Professor of Public Policy and Director of the Policy Institute, King's College London
Ben Page, Visiting professor at the Policy Institute, King's College London
Share this article
If you were called “woke”, would you take it as a compliment or an insult?

This simple question sums up a lot about the “culture wars” that have become such a focus in the UK in the last couple of years. Only relatively small proportions of the public have engaged in the debate, but those that have often have utterly different perspectives.

Our major new study suggests the public is completely split on the matter, with a quarter saying…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US journalist held in Yangon prison notorious for torture
~ Garden bird feeders are boosting blue tit numbers – but leaving other species hungry
~ How 'allyship' can make LGBT+ staff feel less excluded in the work place
~ To what extent are we are ruled by unconscious forces?
~ How urban planning plays a role in Israel-Palestine
~ Islamophobia in the Conservative party: key points from the inquiry on discrimination
~ Outrageous Crackdown on Freedom of Expression Continues in Belarus
~ Does COVID really affect your heart?
~ We tracked male honeybees for two years to find out where they look for sex
~ Support is growing for a universal basic income – and rightly so
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter