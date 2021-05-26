Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How 'allyship' can make LGBT+ staff feel less excluded in the work place

By Luke Fletcher, Associate Professor in Human Resource Management, University of Bath
Deborah Brewis, Associate Professor in Management Strategy and Organisation, University of Bath
Rosa Marvell, Postdoctoral researcher, Oxford Brookes University
More than 40% of lesbian, gay, and bisexual people experience conflict – such as being undermined, humiliated or discriminated against – at work, according to a recent report. This figure rises to 55% for transgender and non-binary staff, compared with 29% for their heterosexual colleagues.

The report from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), suggests that these issues are often…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


