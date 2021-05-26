Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Islamophobia in the Conservative party: key points from the inquiry on discrimination

By Chris Allen, Associate Professor, School of Criminology, University of Leicester
The inquiry into discrimination in the Conservative party has published its report. Led by Professor Swaran Singh, a former commissioner of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), the inquiry looked into complaints of discrimination made to the party between 2015 and 2020. The 44,000-word report details multiple troubling examples of Islamophobia but ultimately fails to acknowledge key incidents as such.

The catalyst for the Singh report came in 2018 when the Muslim Council of Britain called…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


