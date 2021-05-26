Tolerance.ca
Outrageous Crackdown on Freedom of Expression Continues in Belarus

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Belarusians residents in Poland gathered outside the Embassy of Belarus to protest against the arrest of Roman Protesevich, dissident journalist on May 25th, 2021 © 2021 Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Democratic governments and international organizations are this week expressing shock and outrage over the unlawful forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, and the consequent arbitrary arrest of prominent Belarussian activist and journalist Raman Pratasevich and his girlfriend, Sofya Sapega. But despite statements of condemnation by key international…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


