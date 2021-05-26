Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colonial Pipeline forked over $4.4M to end cyberattack – but is paying a ransom ever the ethical thing to do?

By Scott Shackelford, Associate Professor of Business Law and Ethics; Executive Director, Ostrom Workshop; Cybersecurity Program Chair, IU-Bloomington, Indiana University
Megan Wade, Research Affiliate at the Ostrom Workshop for Cybersecurity and Internet Governance, Indiana University
Share this article
The FBI and Treasury Department frown on the idea of paying off cyber attackers. But there is sufficient ethical and legal gray areas to make it a real moral quandary for business leaders.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Does COVID really affect your heart?
~ We tracked male honeybees for two years to find out where they look for sex
~ Support is growing for a universal basic income – and rightly so
~ B16172 variant: the UK needs to brace for more cases, despite vaccine effectiveness
~ Morrison should apologise to Christine Holgate and Australia Post chair should resign: Senate report
~ Think like a virus to understand why the pandemic isn't over yet – and what the US needs to do to help other countries
~ 10 hip-hop songs to take you on a voyage into space
~ Politicized science drove lunar exploration and Stalinist pseudoscience – but polarized scientific views are worse than ever
~ Anger in Tokyo over the Summer Olympics is just the latest example of how unpopular hosting the games has become
~ Will the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon ever roar again on the football field?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter