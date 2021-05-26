Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pressure Grows to End US Border Expulsions

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image An asylum seeker from Haiti waits at a makeshift encampment at the border port of entry leading to the United States on March 17, 2021 in Tijuana, Mexico. © 2021 Gregory Bull/AP Photo The administration of US President Joe Biden has announced it will redesignate Haiti for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), meaning Haitians already present in the United States will be allowed to stay. Explaining the decision, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, “Haiti is currently experiencing serious security concerns, social unrest, an increase in human…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Does COVID really affect your heart?
~ We tracked male honeybees for two years to find out where they look for sex
~ Support is growing for a universal basic income – and rightly so
~ B16172 variant: the UK needs to brace for more cases, despite vaccine effectiveness
~ Morrison should apologise to Christine Holgate and Australia Post chair should resign: Senate report
~ Think like a virus to understand why the pandemic isn't over yet – and what the US needs to do to help other countries
~ Colonial Pipeline forked over $4.4M to end cyberattack – but is paying a ransom ever the ethical thing to do?
~ 10 hip-hop songs to take you on a voyage into space
~ Politicized science drove lunar exploration and Stalinist pseudoscience – but polarized scientific views are worse than ever
~ Anger in Tokyo over the Summer Olympics is just the latest example of how unpopular hosting the games has become
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter