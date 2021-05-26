Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon ever roar again on the football field?

By Beng Emmanuel Kum
Share this article
Cameroon's women's national football team has experienced setbacks. But deputy head coach of the squad is convinced there is a glimmer of hope in sight.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Does COVID really affect your heart?
~ We tracked male honeybees for two years to find out where they look for sex
~ Support is growing for a universal basic income – and rightly so
~ B16172 variant: the UK needs to brace for more cases, despite vaccine effectiveness
~ Morrison should apologise to Christine Holgate and Australia Post chair should resign: Senate report
~ Think like a virus to understand why the pandemic isn't over yet – and what the US needs to do to help other countries
~ Colonial Pipeline forked over $4.4M to end cyberattack – but is paying a ransom ever the ethical thing to do?
~ 10 hip-hop songs to take you on a voyage into space
~ Politicized science drove lunar exploration and Stalinist pseudoscience – but polarized scientific views are worse than ever
~ Anger in Tokyo over the Summer Olympics is just the latest example of how unpopular hosting the games has become
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter