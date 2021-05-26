Tolerance.ca
Nordic Countries: Repatriate Nationals from Northeast Syria

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children fly a kite at al-Hol camp in northeast Syria.  © 2021 Sam Tarling Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden should promptly repatriate their nationals unlawfully held in life-threatening conditions in northeast Syria, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to the four governments today. The 164 Nordic nationals include up to 114 children, more than half under age 6. The Nordic detainees are among thousands of foreigners held in northeast Syria as Islamic State (also known as ISIS) suspects and family members since at least March 2019. None of the foreigners have…


© Human Rights Watch -


