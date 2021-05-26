Tolerance.ca
Do I get time off work for my COVID shot? Can I take a sick day?

By Elizabeth Shi, Senior Lecturer, Graduate School of Business and Law, RMIT University
Australia's COVID vaccine rollout has now reached people of working age. Here's what you need to know about taking time off for your shot and if you'll get paid.


