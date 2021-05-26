Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

April 2015 – June 2020: A Chronology of Repression of Media and Civil Society in Burundi

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Burundian riot police chase away protesters after blocking the roads in Musaga, on the ourskirts of Bujumbura, on April 27, 2015. Police and opposition activists clashed on the second day of protests against a bid by the late president Pierre Nkurunziza to seek a controversial third term in office. © 2015 Simon Maina/Getty Images April 2015 marked the start of a political and human rights crisis in Burundi that has claimed several hundred lives. In late April 2015 public demonstrations broke out in response to the late president Pierre Nkurunziza’s decision to seek…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


