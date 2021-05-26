Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burundi: Entrenched Repression of Civil Society, Media

By Human Rights Watch
Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye at his inauguration on June 18, 2020. President Ndayishimiye took power two months early after the abrupt death of his predecessor, Pierre Nkurunziza. (Nairobi) – Burundi's scrutiny and control of media and nongovernmental organizations, and the conviction after deeply flawed proceedings of 12 journalists…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


