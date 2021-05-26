Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hissène Habré’s Victims Continue Fight for Reparations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Victims of former Chad dictator Hissène Habré, their lawyers, and supporters demonstrate for reparations, N'Djamena, Chad, February 2020. © 2020 Tchad Infos Five years ago, on May 30, 2016, an African Union-backed court in Dakar, Senegal, convicted former Chadian dictator Hissène Habré of crimes against humanity, war crimes, and torture, including sexual violence and rape. The court sentenced him to life in prison. Habré’s conviction, like his trial, was celebrated around the world, not just because it happened but also because of how it happened. An African court…


© Human Rights Watch -


