My Name is Gulpilil: a candid, gentle portrait of one of Australia's best actors

By Nicholas Godfrey, Lecturer, College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, Flinders University
Review: My Name is Gulpilil, directed by Molly Reynolds

Since the start of his cinematic career, David Gulpilil has occupied the living embodiment of Indigenous Australia on screen. This is a significant responsibility — as is the task of doing justice to Gulpilil’s considerable legacy.

Molly Reynolds’ new documentary portrait, My Name is Gulpilil, allows us to spend time with the man in quiet moments of reflection as he nears the end of his life. Reynolds’ unobtrusive direction provides a platform from which Gulpilil reflects on his work, and shares his philosophy…


