Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The New Zealand Chinese experience is unique and important — the new history curriculum can’t ignore it

By Manying Ip, Emeritus Professor of Asian Studies, University of Auckland
Share this article
Chinese people have been in New Zealand for over 180 years, but their remarkable story will remain widely unknown if it isn't taught in schools.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ayatollah Khamenei preselects future president of Iran
~ The double standards of the Pratassevich affair
~ The Rumsfeld/Cebrowski doctrine, by Thierry Meyssan
~ My Name is Gulpilil: a candid, gentle portrait of one of Australia's best actors
~ Can't face running? Have a hot bath or a sauna – research shows they offer some similar benefits
~ What is 'Other' in my iPhone storage, why is it taking up so much space and how do I clear it?
~ In complaint filed in Lithuania, RSF accuses Lukashenko of hijacking with terrorist intent
~ BIPOC or IBPOC? LGBTQ or LGBTQ2S+? Who decides which terms we should use?
~ Self-publishing may be the answer to shakeups in the book world amid COVID-19
~ Australia is pursuing a more Indigenous-focused foreign policy. But does it miss the bigger picture?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter