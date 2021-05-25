Tolerance.ca
In complaint filed in Lithuania, RSF accuses Lukashenko of hijacking with terrorist intent

NewsIn response to the diversion of a Ryanair flight carrying 126 passengers, including Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has formally asked Lithuania’s prosecutors to investigate Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and any other person they identify for criminal hijacking. Читать на русском / Read in Russian


