Thirteen years after 'Sorry', too many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children are still being removed from their homes
By Sharynne Hamilton, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow Aboriginal Health, Telethon Kids Institute
Brad Farrant, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow in Early Childhood Development, The University of Western Australia
Sarah Maslen, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Canberra
We need to stop taking Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children out of their homes and listen to elders instead.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 25, 2021