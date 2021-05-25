Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We're just not compatible any more: why Microsoft finally dumped Internet Explorer

By Vinh Bui, Lecturer, Southern Cross University
Share this article
Once a pioneer of the information age, now stereotyped as the browser of choice for people who are less than web-savvy, the curtain will finally come down on Internet Explorer next year.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ In complaint filed in Lithuania, RSF accuses Lukashenko of hijacking with terrorist intent
~ BIPOC or IBPOC? LGBTQ or LGBTQ2S+? Who decides which terms we should use?
~ Self-publishing may be the answer to shakeups in the book world amid COVID-19
~ Australia is pursuing a more Indigenous-focused foreign policy. But does it miss the bigger picture?
~ Thirteen years after 'Sorry', too many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children are still being removed from their homes
~ Incentives could boost vaccine uptake in Australia. But we need different approaches for different groups
~ Farmers in India have been protesting for 6 months, have they made any progress?
~ Wondering if your energy company takes climate change seriously? A new report reveals the answer
~ Emu vs cassowary: one has a dagger-like claw, the other explosive agility — but who would win in a fight?
~ It's time to teach the whole story about ovulation and its place in the menstrual cycle
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter