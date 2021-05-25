Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Emu vs cassowary: one has a dagger-like claw, the other explosive agility — but who would win in a fight?

By Julia Ryeland, PhD Candidate, Western Sydney University
Share this article
These hefty dinosaur birds stand as tall as humans, enough to dissuade most from getting too close. But how would they fare against each other in a fight? A wildlife expert places her bet.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ In complaint filed in Lithuania, RSF accuses Lukashenko of hijacking with terrorist intent
~ BIPOC or IBPOC? LGBTQ or LGBTQ2S+? Who decides which terms we should use?
~ Self-publishing may be the answer to shakeups in the book world amid COVID-19
~ Australia is pursuing a more Indigenous-focused foreign policy. But does it miss the bigger picture?
~ Thirteen years after 'Sorry', too many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children are still being removed from their homes
~ Incentives could boost vaccine uptake in Australia. But we need different approaches for different groups
~ Farmers in India have been protesting for 6 months, have they made any progress?
~ Wondering if your energy company takes climate change seriously? A new report reveals the answer
~ We're just not compatible any more: why Microsoft finally dumped Internet Explorer
~ It's time to teach the whole story about ovulation and its place in the menstrual cycle
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter