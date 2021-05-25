Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who's afraid of Cruella de Vil? New stories are humanising female villains of old

By Michelle Smith, Senior Lecturer in Literary Studies, Monash University
Share this article
Disney’s new live-action Cruella transforms the infamous Dalmatian killer into an aspiring fashion designer who is driven to embrace the darkness and a life of crime.

It is the latest adaptation reclaiming female villains of fairy tales and children’s literature, providing them with an origin story — and extending them a degree of sympathy.

The female villain is common, in part, because of the Brothers Grimm.

As the Brothers collected and published fairy tales in the early 19th century, they progressively changed these stories to conform…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ In complaint filed in Lithuania, RSF accuses Lukashenko of hijacking with terrorist intent
~ BIPOC or IBPOC? LGBTQ or LGBTQ2S+? Who decides which terms we should use?
~ Self-publishing may be the answer to shakeups in the book world amid COVID-19
~ Australia is pursuing a more Indigenous-focused foreign policy. But does it miss the bigger picture?
~ Thirteen years after 'Sorry', too many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children are still being removed from their homes
~ Incentives could boost vaccine uptake in Australia. But we need different approaches for different groups
~ Farmers in India have been protesting for 6 months, have they made any progress?
~ Wondering if your energy company takes climate change seriously? A new report reveals the answer
~ We're just not compatible any more: why Microsoft finally dumped Internet Explorer
~ Emu vs cassowary: one has a dagger-like claw, the other explosive agility — but who would win in a fight?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter