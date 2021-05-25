Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus kidnapping: what international law says about capture of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich

By Kanstantsin Dzehtsiarou, Professor in Human Rights Law, University of Liverpool
Arman Sarvarian, Lecturer in Law, University of Surrey
Here’s what we know: the Ryanair aircraft carrying dissident Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich was scheduled to fly from Athens in Greece to Vilnius in Lithuania on May 23. While in Belarusian airspace, the pilot was ordered to divert from its course and to land in Minsk. On the ground, the airport authorities searched…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


