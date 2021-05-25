Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID: poorest countries should have stopped short of full workplace closures - economist

By Mehdi Shiva, Economist, Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford
Share this article
The infrastructure and levels of deprivation in poorer countries have prevented them from benefiting from containment measures as much as richer nations.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Belarus kidnapping: what international law says about capture of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich
~ Belarus: why Europe is issuing sanctions in response to 'outrageous behaviour'
~ Reforming Scotland's unique jury system: why we need to listen to lawyers
~ We must eliminate profit-making from child care and elder care
~ Education and democracy can help address monuments that are a reminder of racist pasts
~ RNA vaccines: what protection do they provide against Covid-19 variants?
~ Why more public libraries are doubling as food distribution hubs
~ A new COVID-19 wave overwhelms pandemic-conscious Taiwan
~ Israel/OPT: Scrap plans to forcibly evict Palestinian families in Silwan
~ Body cameras help monitor police but can invade people's privacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter