Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new COVID-19 wave overwhelms pandemic-conscious Taiwan

By Global Voices East Asia
Taiwan recorded 3,161 COVID-19 cases so far in May 2021. Previously, it had registered fewer than 1,200 total cases since the start of the pandemic.


© Global Voices -


