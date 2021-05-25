Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Marriage trends, political views undermining the notion of a unified American Jewish identity

By Jonathan D. Sarna, University Professor and Joseph H. & Belle R. Braun Professor of American Jewish History, Brandeis University
Share this article
The notion of a united Jewish American community bound together by common beliefs has been eroded by rising interfaith marriages and a growing divide between religious and nonreligious Jews.

That is one of the main themes that emerges from a recent Pew Research Center survey, the first since 2013, that provides an up-to-date portrait of the American Jewish community, including its beliefs, practices, marital patterns, racial and ethnic makeup and political views.

The American Jewish community, it found, comprises 7.5 million Jews, or 2.4%…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Israel/OPT: Scrap plans to forcibly evict Palestinian families in Silwan
~ Body cameras help monitor police but can invade people's privacy
~ 100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, lessons from my grandfather
~ Giving food pantry clients choices – and gently nudging them toward nutritious foods – can lead to healthier diets
~ 1 in 4 unvaccinated people may not comply with CDC guidelines to wear masks indoors, survey suggests
~ Narcissistic people aren't just full of themselves – new research finds they're more likely to be aggressive and violent
~ Fast computers, 5G networks and radar that passes through walls are bringing 'X-ray vision' closer to reality
~ Can people vaccinated against COVID-19 still spread the coronavirus?
~ Majority of Australians in favour of banning new coal mines: Lowy poll
~ New EU carbon tax: wrong rate could wreck net-zero goals – but right rate can help world's poor
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter