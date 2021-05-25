Giving food pantry clients choices – and gently nudging them toward nutritious foods – can lead to healthier diets
By Caitlin Caspi, Associate Professor of Allied Health Sciences, University of Connecticut
Marlene B. Schwartz, Professor of Human Development and Family Sciences, University of Connecticut
Behavioral economics, long employed in grocery stores to guide customers to certain products, could be employed by food banks and pantries to encourage healthier choices.
