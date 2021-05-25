Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the ban on conversion therapy has to include religious groups

By Megan Todd, Senior Lecturer in Social Science, University of Central Lancashire
After many delays, the government’s concern about whether religion should be exempt from prohibiting conversion therapy in England and Wales has led to more setbacks. A blanket ban, it’s argued, would infringe on religious freedoms and the belief among some groups that any sex outside heterosexual marriage is sinful.

In response to proposals for a total ban on conversion therapy, Peter Lynas, director of the conservative lobby group Evangelical Alliance, echoed what some…


© The Conversation -


