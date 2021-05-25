Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19: Global South responses have shown up social policy challenges – and strengths

By Leila Patel, Professor of Social Development Studies, University of Johannesburg
Share this article
The COVID-19 pandemic is more than a health crisis. It has also revealed other fault lines such as weak and inadequate social service delivery systems and institutional challenges. The poverty and inequality fault lines are unlikely to be redrawn or removed if new and innovative evidence-based solutions are not found to respond to these interlocking problems.

One of the questions I attempt to answer in this article is what we might learn from social policy and social development responses in the global…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Israel/OPT: Scrap plans to forcibly evict Palestinian families in Silwan
~ Body cameras help monitor police but can invade people's privacy
~ 100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, lessons from my grandfather
~ Marriage trends, political views undermining the notion of a unified American Jewish identity
~ Giving food pantry clients choices – and gently nudging them toward nutritious foods – can lead to healthier diets
~ 1 in 4 unvaccinated people may not comply with CDC guidelines to wear masks indoors, survey suggests
~ Narcissistic people aren't just full of themselves – new research finds they're more likely to be aggressive and violent
~ Fast computers, 5G networks and radar that passes through walls are bringing 'X-ray vision' closer to reality
~ Can people vaccinated against COVID-19 still spread the coronavirus?
~ Majority of Australians in favour of banning new coal mines: Lowy poll
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter